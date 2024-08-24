Investigation underway after altercation in parking lot of Pittsburgh grocery store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after an altercation in the parking lot of a grocery store led to shots fired earlier this week.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the Kuhn's Market on Highwood Street for reports of shots fired.

Police spoke with a long-time security guard who told them he escorted a man out of the store who was alleged to be verbally abusing staff members. Once the man was outside, he got into his car and the guard said he believed the man was getting a gun from under his seat.

This caused the security guard to draw his firearm.

From there, the guard and the man engaged in what was described as a "physical scuffle" and the man gripped his gun, causing the guard to fire one round.

After firing a round, the guard then holstered his gun, took out pepper spray, and fired it at the man who then fled in a green Subaru hatchback.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pittsburgh police.