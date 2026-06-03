Pittsburgh King PreK-8 students dismissed early due to water line break, flooding

A water line break at a Pittsburgh Public Schools location has forced an early dismissal for students.

The break at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 has caused flooding to portions of the first and second floors of the building, according to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

All students and staff are safe, and students have been relocated to the third floor of the building. However, due to the flooding, the decision was made to dismiss students early.

Families have been notified and are picking up their students through a safe and orderly dismissal process, the district said.

District operations and facilities teams have since responded to the incident and are assessing the extent of the damage.