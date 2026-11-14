Pittsburgh International Airport sees dozens of cancellations, delays as airport rebounds from FAA ground stop

Saturday was a challenging day for travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport as lingering effects of Friday's nationwide ground stop left many flights either delayed or canceled.

Fifty-six flights either to or from the airport had been cancelled, according to an update from airport officials shortly before 5 p.m. Another 68 flights were delayed.

It left travelers forced to wait out lengthy delays, find alternative travel means, or cancel plans altogether.

"This has been horrible," said Candice Hicks, a frustrated traveler who had been trying to fly back to Pittsburgh from Florida. "We had to camp out in the airport. They finally got us a hotel to go to. Then we had to take a shuttle back. Thank God we finally made it."

Their journey, like so many others, was extended by delays and cancellations.

"So, we woke up at 3 a.m., saw our flight was canceled, so we rebooked on United," said Jim Daniels. "Woke up again at 9 a.m.; that one was cancelled."

Erika Lesnick, who was on her way to Las Vegas, said her flight was canceled as they were boarding.

"It's been a little bit of a hectic day, a little bit of a mess. But they've done their best to help," Lesnick said. "We try not to get worked up about the things we can't control."

On Saturday evening, just a few flights were able to get out on time, with the departures board still cluttered with flights delayed or canceled, with at least one flight to Atlanta delayed until Sunday morning.

Three mothers from Central New York told KDKA-TV they were racing to get to Florida for a cruise. When their flight was cancelled Friday night, they looked for another way to get to the Sunshine State.

"So, we just jumped in the car," said Joann Racino.

Her husband offered to drive.

"He was going to drive us to Miami and then turn around and drive home so he could be at work on Monday," she said.

Luckily for him, he did not have to drive all the way. They found a flight from Pittsburgh that would get them there.

"Still a little worried because we've been delayed five times," Racino said.

"Just keep on praying," one of the other moms responded.