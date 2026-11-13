Pittsburgh International Airport impacted by FAA's nationwide ground stop

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights, including at the Pittsburgh International Airport, due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" on Friday afternoon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post that the stop was issued "following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

The Pittsburgh International Airport's website shows dozens of departures and arrivals are delayed.

"FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them," Duffy's post read.

KDKA reached out to the Pittsburgh International Airport for more information and is waiting to hear back.