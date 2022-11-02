Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh International Airport breaks ground on new cargo facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was the beginning of a new chapter for the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday. 

Yesterday afternoon, the airport broke ground on its new cargo facility. 

According to the airport, the 80,000-square-foot facility will significantly increase its handling capabilities, making the region more competitive as a gateway for international logistics. 

It's expected to open in 2024.

