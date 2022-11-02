Pittsburgh International Airport breaks ground on new cargo facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was the beginning of a new chapter for the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday.
Yesterday afternoon, the airport broke ground on its new cargo facility.
According to the airport, the 80,000-square-foot facility will significantly increase its handling capabilities, making the region more competitive as a gateway for international logistics.
It's expected to open in 2024.
