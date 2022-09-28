Officials give update on Pittsburgh International Airport's major renovation project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport is undergoing a modernization and renovation project, and it comes with a $1.5 billion price tag.

The project's goal is to make getting to your flight easier and quicker.

Even with supply chain issues around the country, construction is progressing.

"We preordered things. We made sure we were getting in front of what might be supply chain disruptions," Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said.

More than 80% of the contracts went to local companies for construction. The steel is being produced down the road in Ambridge.

No tax dollars are being used. The $1.5 billion tag is covered by parking, concessions and the airlines.

"That indicates there's a lot of confidence in our markets," Cassotis said during a tour of the construction site Wednesday.

As passengers arrive, they will see a departure level up top, an arrivals level in the middle and a commercial curb at the bottom. Passengers will notice some road work for the new terminal. The new garage will have about 3,300 spaces compared to the current garage with just 1,500.

The tram passengers currently use is going away. Instead, people will go from the landside to the airside terminal. There will be 11 TSA checkpoints and between 52-65 gates. It all depends on how many the airlines need.

"This was designed to be a flexible design. The last thing we would want to do is prohibit growth," Cassotis said.

Outdoor and fresh air spaces were a priority. After the pandemic, the project was reviewed for public health.

"We looked at the design through a public health lens, and we found that we were doing all the right things and make any tweaks we could figure out," Cassotis said.

As for the current landside terminal, the Allegheny County Airport Authority is looking for someone who will use it. It does have funds for demolition if needed.

According to airport officials, the project is expected to be completed on time and on budget. You should expect it to be complete in 2025.

The current airside terminal is undergoing a $90 dollar renovation as well.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority was asked about its ongoing lawsuit over its airmail lease. It declined to comment.