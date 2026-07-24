Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, American Airlines partner to train future aircraft mechanics

A world-renowned Pittsburgh technical school and a major airline signed an agreement on Friday to work hand in hand.

The deal between Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and American Airlines aims to get students in the field of aviation maintenance and technology into the industry as soon as they complete their education.

The numbers are staggering as they are potentially disturbing. According to industry studies worldwide, some 700,000 aircraft maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 18 years, with 40,000 needed in North America alone.

"Coming out of COVID, there was a shortage of AMTs across the industry," said Kevin Brickner, senior vice president of technical operations with American Airlines.

That shortage is just one of the reasons officials say the signatures on these agreements are a big deal for the two partners.

"It's a big day for the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics today, absolutely," said president and CEO Suzanne Markle.

The school and airline signed the agreement that essentially creates a pipeline between the school and the airline's maintenance facility at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"It really allows their students to see what we do in practice; it allows us to establish a connection with them with the hope they come and join us when they graduate. We think it's the best place for them to come and work at American," Brickner said.

"When I heard that we signed with American, I was very, very excited," student Erilyn Machesky said of the partnership. "I wanted to work for American, so in April, I went to a competition, and American sponsored us."

School officials say this agreement will help get its graduates into the business and won't hurt their recruiting efforts either.

"It's great public recognition of the work we do every day here with our students to make sure they're the most reliable, safe and capable mechanics in the industry," Markle said.