Pittsburgh icon Frank Fuhrer dies at 96

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has lost an icon of the beer world and the local golf scene.

If you've ever had a beer in Pittsburgh, there's a good chance it came from the Frank B. Fuhrer Warehouse.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports that Fuhrer died on Saturday at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital with his wife Heidi by his side.

While beer may have been Fuhrer's profession, sports were his passion.

He was instrumental in keeping the Pirates in Pittsburgh in the 1990s and founded the Family House Invitational Golf Tournament, which ran for 14 years, and later, the 72-hole Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational.

He was 96-years-old.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 8:34 AM

