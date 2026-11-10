Woman rescued after falling 100 feet over Pittsburgh cliff, officials say

A woman was rescued after falling 100 feet over a cliff in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Public Safety officials said that first responders were called to the area of Lawn Street in Oakland shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday for a call of a woman who had fallen over a hillside.

"The adult female was located 100 feet over a cliff, between Lawn Street and Interstate 376," Public Safety said.

Public Safety said that rescue paramedics were lowered to the woman, where they helped secure her into a harness before she was pulled her back up the hillside using multiple ropes.

A woman was rescued after falling 100 feet over a hillside in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh Public Safety

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Public Safety said, adding that it is still unclear how she ended up falling over the cliff.

"This is the third technical rope rescue in the past week performed by the EMS Rescue Division, highlighting the importance of the Rescue Divisions continued training in this discipline of technical rescue," Public Safety said.