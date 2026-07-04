Heat advisories and warnings expire on Saturday in Pittsburgh, storms possible on 4th of July

Today will possibly be the 5th day of 90°+ temperatures. It'll still feel in the triple digits for some, but most in the upper 90s.

Heat warnings and advisories expire tonight KDKA Weather Center

The Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warnings expire at 8 PM.

Hourly Conditions:

9 a.m.: 78° Partly Sunny

Noon: 87° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 90° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 85° Thunderstorms possible

Conditions in Pittsburgh on the Fourth of July KDKA Weather Center

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, meaning not everyone will see rain at the same time. The timing will be anywhere from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. We are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, so have a backup plan to move events indoors. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Conditions in Pittsburgh over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday and Monday, we are back in the upper 80s, although it'll still be humid and feel in the 90s. The storm chances are there for much of the week, so outdoor plans may be moved or canceled. Tuesday and Wednesday have the lowest chance of rain, but it still can't be completely ruled out.

The above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through mid-July.