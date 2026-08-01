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Pittsburgh has one more day of seasonal weather before rain and possible storms arrive

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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As we wrap up the month of July, we ended .51" above normal for precipitation and 1.7° above normal for temperatures. 

Today will be cloudy with increasing humidity and highs in the mid 80s. There may be a quick sprinkle, but high pressure in place will keep things dry. 

Late tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms return and linger all day Sunday. 

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Conditions through Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

The severe weather threat is low (1 out of 5), meaning general thunderstorms are expected. We will have some heavy downpours at times, which could leave some areas with .5"-1" of rainfall. 

It's not going to be widespread but more so widely scattered throughout the day. 

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Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Next week, the unsettled weather pattern continues. 

We will stay in the low to mid 80s for much of the week with humid conditions and isolated thunderstorms popping up each day.

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7-day forecast: August 1, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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