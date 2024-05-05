Pittsburgh has a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday evening, but warm weather remains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning for the Pittsburgh Marathon it'll be another hit or miss with rain showers.

There may be a few quick downpours but nothing severe is expected. During the afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible with highs in the mid-70s - but there will be dry time to enjoy with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

The start of the week will be dry on Monday through the morning and early afternoon before a few scattered rain shows move in during the late afternoon and evening.

The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

7-day forecast: May 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

