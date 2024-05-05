Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh has a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday evening, but warm weather remains

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/5)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/5) 02:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning for the Pittsburgh Marathon it'll be another hit or miss with rain showers. 

There may be a few quick downpours but nothing severe is expected. During the afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible with highs in the mid-70s - but there will be dry time to enjoy with highs in the mid-70s. 

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

The start of the week will be dry on Monday through the morning and early afternoon before a few scattered rain shows move in during the late afternoon and evening.

The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: May 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 7:45 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

