Pittsburgh has a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday evening, but warm weather remains
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning for the Pittsburgh Marathon it'll be another hit or miss with rain showers.
WEATHER LINKS:
There may be a few quick downpours but nothing severe is expected. During the afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible with highs in the mid-70s - but there will be dry time to enjoy with highs in the mid-70s.
The start of the week will be dry on Monday through the morning and early afternoon before a few scattered rain shows move in during the late afternoon and evening.
The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
