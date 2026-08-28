Intruder returned to Pittsburgh woman's home 2 days after she chased him out, family says

Two days after a woman in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood fought an intruder out of her home, police say the suspect came back.

Maddie Durmis' father was so worried about her safety that he was coming over to walk her to her car for work and missed the suspect by 10 minutes.

A newly installed camera caught what happened. Durmis' father noticed that a gate had been moved when he got to the home early Friday morning.

They checked the cameras they installed after Wednesday's break-in, and the man they believe is the same intruder was caught on the cameras.

Two days after a woman in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood fought an intruder out of her home, police say the suspect came back. (Photo provided to KDKA)

"Why are you here again? You were just here, and you came back two days later to the same house," Durmis said. "What do you want from me?"

Just 10 minutes after the alleged intruder appeared on camera, Durmis' dad arrived.

Marc Durmis was coming to walk his daughter to her car for work because after Wednesday's break-in, they were both afraid the man might come back.

"This makes me nervous to the point that this guy is not going to stop. He was stopped the first time; the second time the alarm scared him away," Marc Durmis said. "I feel he's going to come back because something is seriously going on. He's targeting my daughter and her roommate."

That fear started just two days earlier.

Maddie Durmis says she woke to someone breaking into this home, then encountered a man dressed in black on the stairs claiming to be a state trooper.

She fought back, pushing him down the stairs and chasing him outside.

"I really don't know what he could want. Like, the officers made a good point. They thought he might have been here for nefarious reasons because he didn't try to take anything. He didn't have any bags. He went straight up the steps and grabbed my keys as I was chasing him out the door," Maddie Durmis said.

Maddie Durmis and her roommate were so shaken that they spent the next two nights somewhere else. Before returning, they installed cameras, an alarm and doorstops, trying to make the house feel safe again.

"If he comes back, I'm going to make him regret it. I can't be afraid. I have to stay here. This is my home. I have to defend myself," she said.

She added that she refuses to be driven out of her home, and her father says if this man is targeting his daughter, he's now made it personal.

"You're essentially declaring war on my daughter, so that means you're declaring war on me, and if that's where we have to go with it, then I'll do everything in the world to protect my daughter," Marc Durmis said.

Pittsburgh police say the investigation is ongoing.