9-year-old Pittsburgh girl hit, killed by driver while riding bike remembered as "beautiful soul"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of the 9-year-old girl hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood over the weekend says he will miss her "forever."

Police said Courtney Carter was riding her bike on Rosedale Street when the driver of the SUV hit her on Sunday. Carter was one week away from starting the new school year at Pittsburgh Faison K-5.

"My daughter was just loved, pure love," her father, Cory Carter, said on Monday. "Beautiful soul, beautiful person inside and out, man. She will be truly missed."

He said he still cannot believe his first daughter is gone.

"She was my first daughter, my first love," he said. "She was my everything. I can't believe she is gone."

"I will miss my daughter forever," he added.

A woman at the scene on Sunday told KDKA-TV that two of the 9-year-old girl's brothers were yelling for help after she was hit. Other people stopped and prayed over her, she said.

After being hit, the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Authorities said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Sources told KDKA-TV that the 9-year-old girl was riding her bike on a side street and crossed an intersection in front of the driver. There also are no indications that alcohol was involved.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

"Her hair was wild when she was younger," Cory Carter said. "She used to look like a little troll, so I called her troll. That was my baby, my Courtney."

He said she was a bright light, always happy and smiling.

"Just heartbroken," he said. "I saw my baby take her last breath. Please pray for me and my family. We are having a tough time dealing with this."

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said Courtney Carter was a cherished member of the school community who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.