6-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Homewood.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Pittsburgh police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to Rosedale at Tacoma Street for reports of a child struck by a vehicle.

The child was hospitalized in critical condition, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.