Watch CBS News
Local News

Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project
Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in nearly two years, the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh has reopened to the public.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday night as part of the Highmark First Night 2024 festivities.

Outgoing Allegheny County Executive was on hand to help flip the switch on the bridge's all-new lighting system.

The bridge was closed for renovations as part of revitalization efforts on all three 'sister bridges' in the city.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 4:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.