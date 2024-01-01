Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project

Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project

Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens to the public following nearly two-year renovation project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in nearly two years, the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh has reopened to the public.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday night as part of the Highmark First Night 2024 festivities.

Outgoing Allegheny County Executive was on hand to help flip the switch on the bridge's all-new lighting system.

The bridge was closed for renovations as part of revitalization efforts on all three 'sister bridges' in the city.