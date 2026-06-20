"Geese Police" returning to Pittsburgh's North Shore for goose control

The Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County is moving forward with a plan to reduce goose activity at North Shore Riverfront Park by bringing back the "Geese Police," with specially trained dogs to deter the birds.

Officials authorized an amendment with Wild Goose Chase LLC, otherwise known as the "Geese Police of Western Pennsylvania," for a six-month agreement worth up to $10,500 for geese control services.

Under the agreement, the Geese Police, who have been hired intermittently by the city over the last decade, will use specially trained Border Collies to patrol the Great Lawn and chase geese away from the park. The company will conduct patrols two to four times per day on varying schedules throughout the week.

The North Shore Riverfront Park is a heavily used public space that attracts boaters, runners, bikers, and pedestrians. City officials said goose droppings have become a recurring issue, particularly during the summer months.

Each morning, the city's street-flusher truck cleans goose droppings from the riverfront concrete walkway, but officials said the equipment cannot remove droppings left on grassy areas.

The SEA said the best way to manage the problem is to discourage geese from staying at the park.

The Geese Police will provide monthly reports documenting patrol times and the number of geese observed during each visit.

The agreement also includes an option for the city to extend the contract for two additional one-year terms, with costs not to exceed $19,550 annually in 2027 and 2028.