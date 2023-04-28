Pittsburgh fugitive found in hidden compartment beneath aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Detectives found a wanted Pittsburgh man in a hidden compartment beneath an aquarium, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Forty-three-year-old Dean Marbury from the Hill District has been wanted since October 2021. The sheriff's office said a judge issued probation violation bench warrants after Marbury, who had two prior convictions on charges like aggravated assault and firearms violations, was charged with simple assault a month earlier.

Detectives learned this week that Marbury was inside a home on Bryn Mawr Road, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives got there Thursday morning, they couldn't get inside but the sheriff's office said they eventually made it in by using a window on the second floor.

Once they were inside the house, detectives said they found Marbury inside a hidden compartment that was beneath an aquarium.

He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the sheriff's office said.