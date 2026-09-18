Highmark Wholecare offers free, healthy food to all at farmers markets: "We're really trying to help."

What would you say if there were a way to get free, healthy food? It's becoming a reality in the Pittsburgh area, as groups have teamed up to pass out exactly that to anyone who may want it.

A free farmers market is providing healthy foods to anyone who wants it — no ID, no need to verify any kind of income. The bottom line is they know people are struggling and are here to help.

Through 28 events so far this year, Highmark Wholecare has given more than 210,000 pounds of food to 11,000 families at farmers markets throughout western and central Pennsylvania. The food was provided by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, but why, exactly, are they doing this?

"If you can't eat healthy, and you can't basically prepare a good meal, then you're not thinking about going to your doctor," explained Mike Callaghan of Highmark Health. "So we're basically trying to get people healthy things to prepare a healthy meal, and then maybe you can start to think about getting your kids to the doctor, and yourself to the doctor."

Surely, you've heard the term "food insecurity," and it's not simply about someone feeling like they can't afford food, but it also means feeling like they can't afford good, healthy food.

At the free farmers market, they said that they're looking at food as medicine.

"There's a great need. The cost of things is not unknown," Callaghan said. "Exorbitant costs for everything from gas to apples at the grocery store, so we're really trying to help and save people money."

If you would like to take part in these free farmers markets, you can find the locations at this link.

Again, it doesn't matter which insurance you have; if you don't have insurance, you arrive, you get food.

The next one is set for Sept. 22 in Charleroi.