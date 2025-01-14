Pittsburgh's first women's sports watch bar, Title 9, to open in February

A new, local exhibit is showcasing stories of the talented women from the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting its first women's sports bar next month.

Title 9 says it plans to open in East Liberty in February, airing exclusively women's sports. The concept was developed by Sheree Goldstein, who will open the bar in the adjacent space next to her other business, Square Cafe, on Centre Avenue.

"I am passionate about women's sports and it's been so amazing over the past few years to see these incredible athletes finally getting the viewership they deserve," Goldstein said in a news release. "We want to do what we can to grow here in our hometown and also support and connect with our collegiate and professional players in Pittsburgh. The goal is to make this not only a place to watch women's sports but to convene and grow the community."

(Photo: KDKA)

Title 9 will serve cocktails and mocktails and highlight local brewers. The menu will have snacks and handhelds with vegan and vegetarian options.

"Some Square Cafe crossovers will be present in the food and beverage program for sure," Goldstein said. "There are some really popular snacks, like our tots, and handhelds like our wraps and veggie burgers that are sure to make an appearance. We're also going to be doing some fun twists on bar food, as well."

The establishment has plans for a full bar, eight TVs, garage windows and a rooftop bar.

Title 9 says it will be hosting a series of pop-ups ahead of its official grand opening, which is projected for mid-February.