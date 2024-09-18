Pittsburgh Riverhounds reveal new women's team - Pittsburgh Riveters SC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "We can do it!"

That's the mantra of Pittsburgh's newest professional women's sports team - the Pittsburgh Riveters SC.

The new brand and logo draws inspiration from the World War II symbol of strength and resilience, Rosie The Riveter.

"As we launch this new chapter in Pittsburgh sports, we reflect on the history that Rosie represents—a time when millions of women took on crucial roles in factories, shipyards, and beyond, reshaping the workforce and challenging societal norms," the team said in its announcement on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Riveters will begin play in the USL W in 2025 and that season begins in May and runs through July with 10-12 matches on the schedule as well as 5-6 matches at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The schedule is expected to be released closer to the season and the team said they expect to play on weekend evenings.

"The Pittsburgh Riveters SC is more than just a soccer team; it's a movement. Our players, much like Rosie, embody the "We Can Do It!" spirit," the team's announcement added. "They are trailblazers, ready to break new ground in Pittsburgh, a city known for its rich sports history. Women's soccer in the U.S. has evolved into a formidable force, and our team will be at the forefront, inspiring young girls and women to pursue their passions on and off the field."

Season ticket deposits are now being accepted by the Riveters and you can learn more about the new team on their website at this link.