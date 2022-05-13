Pittsburgh fire chief involved in crash on way to Edgebrooke fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh fire chief was in a crash while on his way to a fire in Edgebrooke.

According to Public Safety, Chief Darryl Jones and another car crashed at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Whited Street Friday evening. Jones had his SUV's lights and sirens on at the time, Public Safety said.

The driver of the car had a head laceration but wasn't taken to the hospital and Jones reported experiencing some shoulder pain, Public Safety said.

Jones was taken to the hospital for drug testing, which Public Safety said is the policy for any employee driving a city vehicle.

A police officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two older people who lived in the home on Berkshire Avenue got out ok.

Police said some ammunition was going off in the fire, slowing firefighters down.

The causes of both the crash and the fire are under investigation.