Pittsburgh father accused of failing to seek medical care for badly burned toddler

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after failing to take his 19-month-old girl to the hospital after she was burned during bath time.

The man, Aubre McClendon, told a CYF caseworker that he had an active warrant for his arrest, telling them, "I knew if I took her to the hospital, I knew I would get back to jail," according to his criminal complaint.

He admitted that he left his daughter alone in the bathtub on Oct. 25 when he went to another room to get soap. By the time he returned, his toddler had apparently turned up the water temperature, leaving her screaming, the complaint said. He told doctors he took her out of the water and saw burns on her arms and legs, with the child's mother, who was at a concert, saying the burns didn't look too bad, the complaint continued.

The family did not seek medical care, instead taking the child to her aunt's house where her burns were covered with Neosporin, Vaseline and dressings, the complaint said, citing medical notes.

"I just feel like that's insane," said Amanda Edward, a mother of four. "The baby should have been in the hospital day one."

Instead of staying with the child who'd been burned, McClendon left her with her aunt while he went to film a music video.

"It gets crazier as you tell me," Edward said.

Only after leaving to shoot a music video for a second time Monday evening did the complaint say 911 was called, more than 24 hours after the child was in the bathtub. It followed the child's burns worsening and the child reportedly seizing.

Doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital say, through their medical notes, the child had to be resuscitated, saying she had third-degree burns on 40% of her body with a possible head injury.

McClendon told police he thought the child appeared normal and her aunt was taking care of her between being burned in the tub and calling 911.

The child's injuries were so severe that she had to be airlifted from UPMC Children's Hospital to a children's hospital in Akron, Ohio. The complaint, which is dated Tuesday, said the toddler is still in critical condition and is requiring skin graft surgery.

Charges against McClendon include child endangerment and aggravated assault.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail, with his bail denied, and court documents say he poses a danger to the community and his child.