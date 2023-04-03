Pittsburgh EMS Chief Ronald Romano retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh EMS Chief Ronald Romano has retired after 45 years of serving the city.
Friday was Romano's last day in uniform, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS announced on Monday.
Romano became a city paramedic in 1978 and worked his way through the ranks, becoming the deputy EMS chief in 2016 and the EMS chief in 2018.
To honor Romano's service, City Council declared March 28, 2023, as Chief Ronald Romano Day.
Romano said one of his most fulfilling accomplishments happened rather recently after one of the most challenging periods of his career: the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We did not have one employee get admitted to the hospital, let alone pass away during the pandemic. We were able to continue to support the system and put the trucks on the road every day when numerous systems across the country were shutting down. That's a compliment to all of my staff," said Romano.
In a Facebook post, the bureau congratulated Romano on his retirement and 45 years of "faithful service."
