Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh among best in U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp

An eatery in Pittsburgh was included on a list of the 100 best Mexican restaurants in the United States and Canada.

The Yelp Elite Squad recently examined businesses in the "Mexican category" and ranked the eateries based on the volume and ratings of reviews to find the top 100 Mexican restaurants. The list included Duo's in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood at No. 99.

"Duo's offers creative, flavorful Mexican-fusion dishes in a welcoming setting—expect tacos, burritos, and bold, fresh flavors. The Pollo Rostizado is a menu standout," the Yelp Elite Squad wrote.

The eatery is inspired by Duolingo, the Pittsburgh-based educational technology company. The restaurant opened in 2023 after Duolingo CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn "couldn't find the tacos he craved in Pittsburgh," according to the company, which said the spot "feels like a mini escape to Mexico City."

"Duo's isn't just about great tacos—it's also about creating a lively atmosphere that feels like a quick stopover to Mexico City, in the heart of Pittsburgh," Duolingo said.

Its menu features tacos, enchiladas and Mexican street corn, among other authentic Mexican dishes. There are also numerous house and traditional cocktails to select from.

Duo's is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp with 149 reviews.