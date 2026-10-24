Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Pittsburgh could see its longest dry stretch of the year, with sunny skies and highs above normal

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
Read Full Bio
Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

High pressure sticks around western Pennsylvania all weekend long and into the work week with sunny skies, dry conditions and highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the perfect fall weather. 

Fall foliage is peaking for the Laurel Highlands and north of Pittsburgh now and will become more vibrant throughout the week.

Today is our eighth day with no measurable precipitation and we could make it to 12, beating the longest dry stretch of 2026, which was nine days at the end of May through the start of June.

Sunday night will be the full Hunter's Moon, peaking at 12:12 a.m. on Monday.

Our next best chance for showers will be Thursday, but there's still plenty of dry time to enjoy with highs above normal at or near 70 degrees. 

The above normal temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue