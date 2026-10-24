Pittsburgh could see its longest dry stretch of the year, with sunny skies and highs above normal

High pressure sticks around western Pennsylvania all weekend long and into the work week with sunny skies, dry conditions and highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the perfect fall weather.

Fall foliage is peaking for the Laurel Highlands and north of Pittsburgh now and will become more vibrant throughout the week.

Today is our eighth day with no measurable precipitation and we could make it to 12, beating the longest dry stretch of 2026, which was nine days at the end of May through the start of June.

Sunday night will be the full Hunter's Moon, peaking at 12:12 a.m. on Monday.

Our next best chance for showers will be Thursday, but there's still plenty of dry time to enjoy with highs above normal at or near 70 degrees.

The above normal temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month.