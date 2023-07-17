Pittsburgh drivers better than some but not as good as they could be

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most Americans think the drivers in their area are among the worst, but a recent study of drivers nationwide shows quite a different picture.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, Pittsburgh drivers are not as bad as many, and we're a whole lot better than those in Cleveland.

"Truth be told, we have a lot of bad drivers in the United States, but who are the worst?" says Mark Huffman, news editor of ConsumerAffairs.com.

Huffman says his organization analyzed government data in cities with more than 100,000 people for fatal accidents caused by bad driving, drugs or alcohol, and by speeding.

Delano: "What exactly did you find?"

Huffman: "We found that drivers in Memphis are pretty bad."

Consumer Affairs found the top seven worst cities for driving are Memphis, Baton Rouge, Albuquerque, Macon, St. Louis, Cleveland and Detroit.

Memphis has fatal crashes more than five times the national average.

As for Pennsylvania, says Huffman, "The most dangerous drivers in Pennsylvania are in Philadelphia."

"Pittsburgh, you guys are pretty safe, I would say," Huffman said.

While Cleveland is the sixth worst place to drive with 73 fatalities, 44 from bad driving and 12 DUIs, Pittsburgh ranks 201st with 22 fatalities – six from bad driving and only two DUIs.

But we could be a lot better, says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs with AAA East Central in Pittsburgh.

"Distracted driving is one of the first things that comes to my mind. It continues to be a danger on our roadways, both locally and across the United States," says Podguski.

Texting and using the cell phone while driving, grooming, brushing hair, applying lipstick while driving, teen drivers with other talkative teens in their vehicle, and drivers using GPS and switching audio choices – all are distractions taking eyes off the road, and some are still legal in this state.

"I think there's a lot of room for improvement in those distracted driving crashes," says Podguski.

While Pittsburgh drivers may be better than some, one death or traffic injury is one too many.

