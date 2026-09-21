Woman stabbed with a fork during fight at Downtown Pittsburgh hotel

A woman was stabbed with a fork during a fight at the Wyndham Grand hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers were called to the hotel near Point State Park just before 3 a.m. on Monday for a reported stabbing.

Public Safety said that the early investigation shows that two women got into an argument and that one of the women left the room, returning a short time later, forcibly re-entering the room.

A woman was stabbed in the hand with a fork during a fight at the Wyndham Grand hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh early Monday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

The verbal argument then turned physical, according to Public Safety, and one woman stabbed the other in the hand with a fork.

The victim was treated by medics at the scene and released, Public Safety said.

Public Safety said the woman who stabbed the victim is facing charges. She has not been identified and it's unclear at this time what the charges will be.