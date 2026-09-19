More parks in Pittsburgh will be included in the 2026-27 deer management program

The City of Pittsburgh will be restarting its deer management program this weekend, and this year it will expand to additional parks.

Last year, the program included archery-controlled hunts in Frick, Schenley, Highland, Riverview, Emerald View, Hays Woods, McKinley, and Southside parks, as well as Seldom Seen and Hazelwood greenways.

This year, the program will expand to Sheraden Park and Spring Hill Garden and Greenway.

According to the city, the archery hunts will take place from Saturday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 13, and from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 24. The hunts are excluded on all Sundays except for mentor hunts in Hays Woods.

The program is also expanding its mentorship program in coordination with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. That will allow vetted hunters to mentor both youth and adult hunters in proper archery practices.

Several years ago, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture recommended that Pittsburgh adopt the deer management program due to overpopulation in the city. While deer are part of the normal ecosystem, overpopulation can lead to overeating of native plant species, loss of natural fear, and an increase in vehicle-deer collisions.

Over the summer, 65 archers from across western Pennsylvania were selected to participate in the deer management program.

Now, notice signs have been posted in all of the parks and greenways to alert visitors when hunting is taking place. Those who are planning to spend time in the park are being asked to stay on the established trails and keep dogs on a leash.

More information on the deer management program can be found on the city website here.