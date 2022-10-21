Cause of Crawford-Roberts house fire investigated
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cause of a fire in the city's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood is under investigation.
Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. Friday to Vine Street to find flames and smoke billowing from the roof and third floor of the building.
Authorities said the home was abandoned.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
