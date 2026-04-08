Cooler temperatures hang around in Pittsburgh for one more day before a warm up

After another cold morning with lows in the 20s, our highs will improve today, getting back near 60 degrees with sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 32° Mostly Cloudy

Noon: 46° Mostly sunny

3 p.m.: 58° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 60° Mostly Sunny

Conditions throughout the day - April 8, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

As the week goes on, we warm up, and we are back to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Conditions this week:

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

High: 73

Friday: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

High: 64

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

Friday evening will be our next chance of showers, but they wrap up by Saturday, and it's not a washout by any means. Models are showing about .25" of rain possible.

Rain chances throughout the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This weekend will also be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. We get back to the 80s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies continuing.

The above normal temperature trend is expected to continue through mid-month!