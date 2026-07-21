City of Pittsburgh begins search for 2026 Christmas tree

We may be in the dog days of summer, but the city of Pittsburgh is hard at work preparing for the 2026 holiday season.

The Department of Public Works' Forestry Division is launching its annual search for Pittsburgh's official Christmas tree.

Each year, the Christmas tree erected at the City-County Building is sourced locally from residents who submit their tree for consideration.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit suitable evergreens of any variety that are at least 40 feet tall, officials said in a news release. Overgrown or endangered trees are also encouraged for submission, as efforts are made to protect healthy trees.

Once consent is granted from the property owner, the city will remove, secure, transport, and put the tree up in mid-November. Following the 2026 holiday season, the tree is recycled into mulch that's used in the city's parks system.

The owners of the selected tree will be invited to join Mayor Corey O'Connor for the tree-lighting ceremony, scheduled during the city's annual Light Up Night celebrations on Nov. 21, 2026.

The tradition of erecting Pittsburgh's holiday tree is one of the city's oldest, dating back to the early 20th century.

A fundraising campaign led by Councilman Robert Garland saw the first Christmas tree go up in 1913. Henry Clay Frick authorized the use of then-empty property at Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue for the festivities.

The tradition moved to its current space in 1914 when workers put up the second Christmas tree on the construction site of the City-County Building.

Those interested in donating a tree from their property can contact the Department of Public Works Forestry Division at 412-665-3625.