Pittsburgh City Councilman provides update on city firefighters picking up calls for Bellevue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson provided an update on the city picking up calls for neighboring Bellevue, which voted in March to decertify its own volunteer fire department.

Wilson said that it's a temporary situation and that it is not expected to affect service or safety for those living in Bellevue or the city.

He added that the Bellevue Fire Department responded to eight structure fires last year, while city firefighters respond to eight structure fires in a week.