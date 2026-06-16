Pittsburgh City Council takes first step toward compensating victims of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

More than four years after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed into a ravine in Frick Park, the victims may finally start to find some closure.

KDKA-TV has learned that all lawsuits filed by those injured were resolved earlier this year. Now, on Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh City Council took the first step toward compensating the victims for their injuries. During an executive session, council members discussed starting the process of paying settlements to the 10 people injured in the bridge collapse on Jan. 28. 2022.

The settlements listed total $445,000, ranging from $40,000 to $90,000 per victim. The city can only pay up to $500,000 for its liability because Pennsylvania state law sets the cap on what municipalities can pay out.

At one point in the fall of 2024, it appeared the city was ready to settle, but things seemed to fall through, with court records showing that in early March a judge ordered a May 11 trial to be continued and paused. KDKA-TV has learned the matters never went to trial.

It's also important to note that three engineering firms were also named in the suits as responsible parties for inspections. KDKA-TV reached out to attorneys for all plaintiffs, and two responded on Tuesday.

Attorney Jason Matzus of Matzus Law said in a statement, "All cases by all plaintiffs against all defendants have been completely resolved. Thus, the entire litigation is completely over."

Attorney Pete Giglione of The Massa Law Group said in a statement, "The case is fully and amicably resolved as to all claims and parties."

KDKA-TV was told these resolutions include one victim who was not listed on the city's agenda. KDKA reached out to his attorney about why he wasn't listed, but did not hear back on Tuesday.

As for the mayor and the solicitor, the city spokesperson told KDKA-TV they have no comment at this time.

Council members also told KDKA-TV the solicitor told them not to comment, but they at least shared that this will be briefly discussed during the standing committee meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.