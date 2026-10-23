Pittsburgh police investigating bank robbery on the North Side

Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported bank robbery on the city's North Side.

Zone 1 officers responded around about 9:35 a.m. Friday to the Citizens Bank branch in the 100 block of Isabella Street, according to police.

Preliminary information suggests a man wearing a black mask with a skull print entered the bank, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

He fled with cash in the direction of General Robinson Street, police said.

The Real Time Crime Center is tracking the suspect, and the FBI is at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.