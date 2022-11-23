As police numbers dwindle, new hiring stymied by delays and few applicants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise.

"I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said.

According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.

And there's more bad news on the horizon. Two hundred and sixty-four officers are eligible for retirement and more will become eligible in January.

In August, Mayor Gainey told KDKA-TV he'd be putting on two new police recruit classes — one in the spring, but before that, a class that was supposed to start this fall made up of experienced officers recruited from around the country.

But the city now confirms that class has attracted only eight qualified applicants and has been pushed back to January. Meanwhile, the city is struggling to find new recruits. As KDKA-TV has reported, exams that once drew hundreds of applicants have been only attracting dozens.

"We are losing more at this pace than we're going to gain even with the recruitment class," Coghill said.

The city continues to lose officers to the suburbs — drawn to shorter hours and higher pay. Meanwhile, contract talks between the police union and the city seem to be at a stalemate. The city and the union won't comment, but while the city has offered increases in pay and vacation benefits, sources say the talks have foundered on provisions for greater discipline.

Maria Montano, the Gainey administration's press secretary, said: "While that was going on, we're were also working to bring on these two new classes and those are ongoing. We're moving as quickly as we can. Is it going to be enough? We're not sure, but just know we're working through that process as quickly and efficiently as we can to make sure we're rolling with those classes next year."

After the Thanksgiving break, Coghill says he will be calling all parties to the council table to try to hash out solutions to all the issues — dwindling morale and numbers — and the concerns over public safety.