Pittsburgh firefighters take to the streets for annual "Fill The Boot" campaign

Pittsburgh firefighters are walking through intersections throughout the city on Friday, holding out their boots and hoping drivers will spare some change to support families affected by muscular dystrophy.

The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, organized by the International Association of Fire Fighters, has been a tradition since 1954. Firefighters across the city spent Friday morning walking between cars, waving boots and collecting donations.

Captain Charles Lewis of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said many people don't realize how costly basic medical equipment can be for families. That's one of the reasons they choose to participate.

Lewis says much of the funding goes directly toward research, which has led to more than 20 FDA-approved treatments.

"A simple wheelchair you see them in can cost upwards of $60,000," Lewis said. "This is really important because it does help kids with muscular dystrophy and helps the research and other programs they have."

For Lewis, the fundraiser is personal. He's been participating for 20 years, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who helped launch the Fill the Boot campaign in Pittsburgh decades ago.

Last year, Pittsburgh firefighters raised about $36,000. This year, they're hoping to top that.

For anyone who doesn't carry spare change, firefighters are also offering a digital option. QR codes at intersections link directly to an online donation page.

"You can make your donation of whatever denomination you want, and that gives credit to Pittsburgh so you can support your hometown for MDA," Lewis said.