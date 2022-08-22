City firefighters kick off annual Fill the Boot campaign for MDA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is collecting money for their annual Fill the Boot Drive.

The campaign was started back in 1959 to raise awareness and research funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters continued the long-standing tradition by hitting the streets with boots in hand on Monday, asking for donations.

Residents and local businesses can also donate online.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the MDA website here.