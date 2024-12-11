2 Pittsburgh-area booksellers get $500 holiday bonus from author James Patterson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh-area booksellers are among hundreds getting a $500 holiday bonus from best-selling author James Patterson.

Carolyn Pallof at White Whale Bookstore in Pittsburgh and Weston Millar at Penguin Bookshop in Sewickley are two of the 600 booksellers receiving a holiday bonus from Patterson, according to the list on the American Booksellers Association's website.

This year Patterson pledged $300,000 to be distributed as part of his Holiday Bookstore Bonus Program, which he's been doing since 2015, the ABA said.

"It's that time of year! Thank you to all the hardworking booksellers out there — and to everyone who submitted nominations," Patterson wrote in a social media post.

The Penguin Bookshop on Facebook congratulated Millar for winning the bonus.

"Weston is an invaluable member of the Penguin team. You may not see a lot of him because he is managing our inventory behind the scenes. But he is always willing to step out front when need be and do whatever task might need to be done, whether it's hanging lights, moving a heavy box or fixing a computer," the bookstore wrote.

James Patterson is the author of dozens of books, and according to his website, he's donated more than 1 million books to students, $7.25 million to libraries and $2.1 million to independent bookstores and employees.

"We are all so grateful for Mr. Patterson's ongoing support of independent booksellers. His generosity is incredible, and his recognition of booksellers and the valuable role they play in the industry is especially meaningful to us," American Booksellers Association CEO Allison Hill said on the national trade association's website.