Pittsburgh-area store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket on Christmas Eve drawing

By Jonathan Fisher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A lottery retailer in Beaver County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million on the Christmas Eve drawing.

A Sunoco gas station in the 100 block of Pleasant Drive in Aliquippa sold a ticket that had the numbers 11-14-38-45-46, but not the yellow Mega Ball of "3." 

That Sunoco will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Due to the jackpot not hitting on Christmas Eve, the jackpot will be rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.15 billion, or $516.1 million cash for the Friday, Dec. 27 drawing. 

Pennsylvania Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

