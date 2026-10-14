Communities across Pittsburgh area look for relief amid rising salt costs

While winter isn't here yet, its impact is already being felt in the wallets of municipalities across the Pittsburgh region. The bid for prices almost doubled, and leaders were looking for cheaper options.

When KDKA-TV first reported the issue a few weeks ago, some governments were looking to find better prices. Some did, but they are still paying significantly more than they did last year.

The South Hills Area Council of Governments, or SHACOG, does the salt bid for about 100 communities across Allegheny and Butler counties.

This year the bid was $152 per ton from American Rock Salt, up from $88 per ton last year with Compass, which had delivery issues.

SHACOG president and West Mifflin Council Vice President Dan Davis says only 30% of municipalities took this bid.

"That's significantly lower than we've had in the past. Usually, we were running 90-95% acceptance of the bid pricing that we had," Davis said.

Places like Brackenridge took the bid. On the phone, their borough manager told KDKA-TV that nothing else was concrete. To make up the cost difference, they will have to take money from their paving.

On the flip side, West Mifflin is one of the 70% of communities that didn't take the bid. They partnered with eight other municipalities to get $134 a ton with Morton.

"Even for us larger communities, who did buy extra salt at the end of the year through our Compass contract, it's still a significant increase. A one-hundred percent increase is a large impact on your communities," Davis said.

What has Davis not too happy is that a cooperative purchasing program with the state got a bid closer to $90 a ton with American Rock Salt, just a couple of months before SHACOG put out their bid. This contract is only for one year.

"Next year, we're trying to do a one plus two, and bid it a little earlier so we do have better pricing. So, we're hoping that will get resolved next year a little bit better," Davis said about future bids.

KDKA-TV reached out to American Rock Salt for comment, but has not heard back as of Wednesday evening.