Over 55,000 Pittsburgh-area residents without power due to wind gusts, stormy weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Over 55,000 people are without power due to a combination of strong wind gusts and stormy weather across the Pittsburgh area on Sunday.

Many impacted communities are within Allegheny County, with Duquesne Light saying Sunday night that their crews are working "around the clock to restore service as quickly and safely as possible."

Duquesne Light added that wind gusts of 50+ mph have knocked down trees and broken utility poles across the region. Crews will first work to restore service to those with "critical and emergent needs."

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, approximately 55,416 customers in Duquesne Light's service region were without power, with an estimated 50,000 in Allegheny County and 5,100 in Beaver County.

FirstEnergy also reports outages in their service areas. Many of the estimated 22,366 customers without power across FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania territory are located in the Pittsburgh region.

FirstEnergy outages below are accurate as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

Allegheny County - 1,801

Beaver County - 1,571

Westmoreland County - 5,361

Washington County - 1,841

Mercer County - 2,223

Lawrence County - 1,005

Butler County - 2,511

Fayette County - 691

Greene County - 456

The National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory through 1 a.m. Monday for wind gusts up to 50 mph, according to First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery.

HEADS UP: NWS has extended the wind advisory through 1AM for wind gusts up to 50mph. After that, winds will still be gusty but not as strong or damaging through morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/U7aHT1xyQT — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) December 30, 2024

Click here to report an outage with FirstEnergy.

Click here to report an outage with Duquesne Light.