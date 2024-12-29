Over 55,000 Pittsburgh-area residents without power due to wind gusts, stormy weather
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Over 55,000 people are without power due to a combination of strong wind gusts and stormy weather across the Pittsburgh area on Sunday.
Many impacted communities are within Allegheny County, with Duquesne Light saying Sunday night that their crews are working "around the clock to restore service as quickly and safely as possible."
Duquesne Light added that wind gusts of 50+ mph have knocked down trees and broken utility poles across the region. Crews will first work to restore service to those with "critical and emergent needs."
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, approximately 55,416 customers in Duquesne Light's service region were without power, with an estimated 50,000 in Allegheny County and 5,100 in Beaver County.
FirstEnergy also reports outages in their service areas. Many of the estimated 22,366 customers without power across FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania territory are located in the Pittsburgh region.
FirstEnergy outages below are accurate as of 10 p.m. Sunday.
- Allegheny County - 1,801
- Beaver County - 1,571
- Westmoreland County - 5,361
- Washington County - 1,841
- Mercer County - 2,223
- Lawrence County - 1,005
- Butler County - 2,511
- Fayette County - 691
- Greene County - 456
The National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory through 1 a.m. Monday for wind gusts up to 50 mph, according to First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery.
