Pittsburgh-area nonprofit is connecting organizations to essential supplies | KD Sunday Spotlight

A Pittsburgh-area nonprofit is helping connect organizations in the area to essential supplies for helping the community.

Global Links is a resource behind other nonprofits and a very important link in the community, creating a bridge to better your health.

The warehouse in Green Tree Borough contains stacks of medical supplies. They gather donated, unused items instead of those supplied going in the trash.

Global Links' executive director Angela Garcia showed KDKA-TV their opportunities to help are sky-high.

"We work with universities all over Pennsylvania and those beds that go with them can be used here for different projects in affordable housing," Garcia said.

"We work with corporations, schools and libraries."

Global Links takes these items and partners with other nonprofits who then distribute them to people in need.

"Things we don't even think really about or when going to the grocery stores are not covered by food stamps of SNAP benefits, so hand soaps, shampoo and deodorant and toothpaste," Garcia said.

Global Links welcomes donations from all.

"We can't do our work without other non-profits, and we can't rescue the surplus without the community's help."

With the community's help, around 50 other nonprofits from Erie County to West Virginia's border can receive these items.

"Global Links has really set the bar high on donation standards because everything we get has really been cleaned and is in great condition," said Shannon McCarty, Community Living and Support Services chief development officer.

McCarty receives the donations from Global Links and distributions them to the community.

"People are very grateful. It's exciting to see people who have been calling around and trying to find items or have been struggling with trying to get things paid for by insurance or just didn't know where to turn," McCarty added.

It's a marriage of nonprofits, giving medical supplies a second life to make you healthier.

"We have this resource. So, please don't throw them away and tell everyone you know that are caregivers or that have someone in hospice and donate their legacy to help our neighbors," Garcia said.

If you want to volunteer at Global Links, it's only a 2-hour commitment. Every year, thousands of volunteers help clean and organize materials. You can contact Global Links now if you want to partner or organize a community collection. School-age kids can get service hours by volunteering or partnering with Global Links.