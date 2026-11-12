Pittsburgh-area mom charged after suspected marijuana found inside her child's school backpack

A mom from Verona Borough is facing charges after police said that suspected marijuana was found inside her child's backpack at school earlier this week.

Kylie Williams, 30, faces child endangerment charges in connection with the incident that took place Wednesday morning at Verner Elementary School.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, investigators said that an officer was already at the school for an unrelated matter when the school principal asked to speak to him.

The officer said he was advised by the principal that a student had arrived at the school with what was believed to be a strong odor of marijuana.

A school staff member said that while they were collecting the student's backpacks and folders, they saw a package of suspected marijuana inside the student's bag.

The school principal said that she had been speaking with the child's mother, later identified as Williams, who police said asked for the package to be returned to her, and that no one needed to know about the incident.

Police said that the package in question that was allegedly inside the bag was labeled as "Lemon Cherry Sherbert 14G Littles Hybrid" and that the package had Williams name on it.

Williams was taken to the Allegheny County Jail before posting bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Court records show that Williams has an additional ongoing case with charges filed alleging a physical assault against her 13-year-old child.