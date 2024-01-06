Pittsburgh area elementary school students make get-well cards for Monroeville police sergeant

First grade class makes get well cards for Monroeville police sergeant

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Pittsburgh area students came together to show support for a Monroeville police sergeant who was shot while on the job earlier this week.

A first-grade class at Park Elementary School in Munhall made get-well cards for the sergeant.

On Friday night, two of the students, along with family members brought the cards to the hospital to give to the recovering sergeant.

"My message to him is I hope he gets better and I hope that he's OK to protect and serve," said Noel Michaels, a 5th grader at Park Elementary School. "I say to him - thank you for your service."

Their mom, Heather Michaels said the idea to make the cards came from a suggestion from her daughter Starr to her teacher.

Earlier this week, the sergeant was shot while responding to a robbery at the Crumbl Cookies in the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza in Monroeville.

He was hit at least three times while he was still in his car, injuring his left elbow and left hip. They also hit and damaged his vehicle. Investigators recovered 16 casings on the scene and two handguns.

The sergeant injured was rushed to Forbes Regional Medical Center, where he's now recovering in stable condition.