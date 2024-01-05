After he refuses to cooperate, police use fingerprints to identify man accused of shooting Monroeville sergeant

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police released the identity of the suspect accused of shooting a Monroeville police sergeant multiple times on Wednesday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Jamal Brooks was identified more than 24 hours after his arrest.

Police said he has refused to cooperate with them, including while taking a mug shot. In a picture provided by the county, Brooks can be seen holding his head down in his mug shot. The jail's public information officer said there's no provisions for what's required for a mug shot.

"Mug shots are used for visual identification purposes, but we don't force an individual to do anything specific or hold their head in a certain position if they aren't cooperative. Instead, we continue to work with that individual to take additional photos when they become cooperative. In this instance the jail has additional photos from previous incarcerations that can also be used for that purpose," the jail's PIO said.

Allegheny County police said they were able to use fingerprints to identify Brooks after he refused to share his identity.

"He's not really doing himself any favors by acting the way he is," said Casey White, a local defense attorney who is not involved in the case.

It's not the first time Brooks has done this.

In 2015, he was arrested for carrying a firearm without a license and retail theft. According to online documents, police report he gave a false ID to officers.

Later that same year, Brooks was arrested again for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

In 2019, Brooks was arrested for possession and for an obscured license plate. Court paperwork reports he refused to give his identity three times.

White, who is not affiliated with any of Brooks' cases, said he's not surprised by his actions but believes it could hurt him down the road.

"He's gonna have to explain to (his lawyer) and ultimately a judge at some point why he behaved the way he did," White said. "It's not surprising, but again, I think the more and more you learn about this case, the more and more mental health plays a role in this. So, it's unfortunate because ultimately, the county jail and government officials will figure out who you are, and it doesn't make anything easier for the inmate himself being difficult with others."

The Allegheny County district attorney released a statement Friday saying his office is taking the case seriously and that he plans to meet with Allegheny County police and Monroeville police to discuss details from the incident.

Brooks has been charged with attempted homicide, assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. His bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8.

As for the sergeant who was shot, the Monroeville chief says he's in good condition and will hopefully be released from the hospital Saturday. The sergeant's name hasn't been released.