Pittsburgh-area distillery teams with Kentucky distillery for America's 250th anniversary

As we continue to get closer to America's 250th anniversary, two independently-owned distilleries are joining forces to create a limited-release whiskey to celebrate.

Liberty Pole Spirits in Washington, Pa., and MB Roland Distillery of Pembroke, Kentucky, announced this week they are blending what is believed to be the first intentional collaboration that will blend Kentucky Bourbon and Pennsylvania Monogahela Rye.

"This project is about more than blending whiskey," said Jim Hough, co-founder of Liberty Pole Spirits. "It's about honoring American history, celebrating the craftsmanship that defines our industry, and recognizing the regional whiskey traditions that helped build this country."

A look at the "Penntucky" label Mingo Creek Craft Distillers/Liberty Pole Spirits

"This was an opportunity to showcase how different whiskey traditions can work together in a way that highlights the strengths of both," said Paul Tomaszewski, co-founder of MB Roland Distillery. "The final blends are unique, expressive, and distinctly American."

This uniquely American collaboration began when each distillery chose one of its own barrels and a barrel from the other, then blended them.

The blend is expected to be released on July 1 and is expected to cost $79.99 at the distilleries and $85 for direct-to-consumer shipments.

It will also be unveiled during a live social media event that will include teams from both distilleries, as well as voices from across the industry.