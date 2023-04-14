Local police participating in DEA's Drug Take Back Day on April 22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People will be able to drop off prescription medications at police departments across the Pittsburgh area as part of the DEA's Drug Take Back Day next Saturday.

The initiative gives the public a safe way to get rid of prescriptions they don't need to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting, the DEA said.

The National Drug Take Back Day is scheduled from Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said they'll have drop-off boxes at their headquarters and six police zones. You can find the nearest location on the DEA's website.

National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay will be Saturday, April 22. From 10AM-2PM, drop-off boxes will be located at... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Monday, April 10, 2023

"DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths," the DEA said on its website. "While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence."