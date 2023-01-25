Pittsburgh committee to explore opening youth and family resource centers to prevent violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh city leaders are establishing an advisory committee to work on opening youth and family resource centers in an effort to stem violence.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Council President Theresa Kail-Smith proposed a committee that would include four members appointed by the mayor's office and five members appointed by the council president.

The mayor's office said the committee would study and make recommendations about how city-owned facilities in areas impacted by youth violence can provide opportunities for kids and social services for families.

Earlier this month, Kail-Smith proposed enforcing the city's youth curfew and having resource centers as safe spaces. The mayor's press secretary said the administration looked into a curfew last summer and found there were "considerable barriers" to enforcement and it would create more distrust between officers and kids, though the administration did support the idea of expanding the hours and rec centers.

"We believe that providing opportunities for our kids while providing social services for their families is a critical tool in our Plan for Peace," Gainey said in a press release on Wednesday. "It is going to take all of us working together to help end the violence. I'm proud to be working with City Council and look forward to continuing our partnership in making Pittsburgh the safest city in America."

Kail-Smith thanked the mayor for working with the council and said it's about "saving lives, helping struggling families, and making sure everyone in our city feels safe."