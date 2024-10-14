Pitt jumps two spots to No. 20 in AP Poll on heels of win against California

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt has jumped two spots to 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 ranking following the team's 17-15 win over California.

Pitt came out on top Saturday with a late defensive stand against California and have moved from 22nd to 20th in the AP Poll.

The team is 6-0 for the first time in 42 years and are one of ten unbeaten teams in the Top 25.

Pitt's resurgence into the rankings also has them bowl eligible already with six games left to play.

Freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and junior running back Desmond Reid are helping lead the Pitt offense under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell.

Holstein has thrown for nearly 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Reid is the team's leading rusher, carrying the ball 78 times for 494 yards and three touchdowns.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein drops back to pass during the team's 17-15 win over California on Oct. 12th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt's six wins haven't all come easy, including come-from-behind victories against West Virginia and Cincinnati.

The Panthers have a bye this week and will return to action on Thursday, October 24 when they face Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.